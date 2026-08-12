Do you recognize him? Sandy Springs police release enhanced photos of wanted man
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are asking for help from the community to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery investigation, according to the police department.
Sandy Springs sexual battery
What we know:
Police released two photos of the same man, including one captured by a store security camera.
A professional image-enhancement company restored the second image to give the public a clearer view of his face.
Sandy Springs suspect
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding when or where the incident occurred.
Police have also not publicly named the suspect or provided a detailed physical description beyond the surveillance photos.
What you can do:
Officials warn community members not to approach or attempt to contact the individual themselves.
Detective Nanoff is leading the investigation for the Sandy Springs Police Department. Anyone with information can reach investigators by calling 770-551-6923 or emailing JNanoff@Sandyspringsga.gov.
Anyone who spots the man or has immediate information on his location should call 911 right away.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Sandy Springs Police Department, who posted photo evidence and contact information on social media.