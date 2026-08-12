South Carolina students gunned down at Gaffney bus stop

The Brief A 17-year-old Gaffney High School student was shot and killed Wednesday morning near a bus stop on West Wallace Avenue. The suspect approached the victim, fired shots, and fled in a waiting vehicle while 15 students were inside the school bus. Law enforcement agencies, including SLED and federal partners, are actively investigating the fluid situation and requesting community tips.



A 17-year-old South Carolina student was shot and killed Wednesday morning near a school bus stop on West Wallace Avenue in Gaffney, launching a multi-agency law enforcement investigation.

Gaffney police investigation

What we know:

Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Gaffney Police Department officers heard gunshots near 500 West Wallace Ave.. Officers responded immediately and found 17-year-old Jo Milton Fair suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite officers administering life-saving measures, the Gaffney High School student died at the scene.

The Cherokee County coroner said Fair was walking from his apartment across the street toward the bus stop when a male approached him. Following a short altercation, Fair was shot. Bus surveillance video shows the shooter leaving in a waiting vehicle driven by another individual. Fifteen children were inside the school bus at the time of the shooting.

SEE ALSO: Student shot inside Georgia high school

Active law enforcement search

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information regarding the identity or descriptions of the suspect or the driver of the waiting vehicle. An autopsy has been scheduled for the victim, according to officials.

Police Chief Gerald Knight emphasized that the investigation remains active and fluid. Gaffney Police are collaborating with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and federal partners, but specific investigative details are being withheld to avoid compromising the case.

Cherokee County support measures

What's next:

School administrators implemented precautionary safety procedures and maintained heightened awareness across impacted schools. Additional district personnel and law enforcement were deployed to affected campuses, and counselors were made available to support students and staff throughout the week.

Police have increased patrols around surrounding communities and nearby schools. Officials urge the public to avoid sharing unverified information on social media and to rely on official updates. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Blanton or the Gaffney Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (864) 489-8115.