Reward offered after scooter stolen in southwest Atlanta robbery

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The Brief Atlanta police officers responded to a pedestrian robbery on Aug. 9 around 2:23 a.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. According to authorities, an individual threw the victim to the ground before stealing a man's Ruitoo Model R-G01 electric scooter and running from the scene. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual caught on video throwing a pedestrian to the ground before stealing his electric scooter early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident occurred around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, near 2840 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, which appears to be the address of the Scottish Inns Atlanta hotel.

Police said the individual threw the victim to the ground, took his Ruitoo Model R-G01 electric scooter, and then ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or a formal physical description.

Police did not specify if the victim required medical treatment after being thrown to the ground.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest or an indictment in the case.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or leave a tip online here.