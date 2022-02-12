Artdrunetta Hobbs search: Efforts to find woman's remains restart 16 years later

An Atlanta mother continues to search for her daughter's remains 16 years after her disappearance.

Artdrunetta Hobbs hasn't been seen since 2006. Her mother, Tonjala Harris, is calling on the public's help. A search for the woman's remains is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Melvin Park.

"I’m still looking for my baby, and I’m still looking for justice," Harris said.

Harris hopes a new tip will leader investigators in the right direction. A team will search a wooded area near the park after Hobbs' shoe was found.

Harris believes this new information is valid.

"We can't give up," Harris said. "We have to keep looking for her. She deserves it. She deserves a burial and justice. Somebody needs to be held accountable for it."

