Metro Atlanta mother searching for daughter who disappeared 16 years ago

A metro Atlanta mother says she will not give up hope in finding her daughter remains.

Tonjala Harris is organizing a search in Melvin Park where she believes her daughter's remains are located.

All Harris knows is that Artdrunetta Hobb's car was found burned, but there was no body inside. She believes her daughter was kidnapped.

"In my mind and my heart I can’t go on daily without thinking about her," Harris said.

To some 2006 might seem like forever ago, but it feels like centuries ago for the metro Atlanta mother.

"I’m still looking for my baby, and I’m still looking for justice," Harris said.

Harris is organizing a search at Melvin Drive Park on Feb. 12 in hopes to find Artdrunetta’s remains.

"We got a tip that her body was still out there in Melvin Park where we went to go look for her years ago, so the information they gave was good to believe she was still out there," Harris said.

This mother needs the public's help and is asking anyone with cadaver dogs or anyone willing to just help her look to join.

The team is searching in a heavily wooded area at the park.

"While we were out there looking for my baby we found a skull. We actually found a skull and a shotgun. We also found a shoe," Harris said.

Harris has the newspaper article when they found a skull during the search, but the skull wasn’t her daughter’s. However, the shoe was.

"I can’t stop thinking about my baby and I pray every day for God to make it better for my family," Harris said.

She believes that one day Artdrunetta Hobbs will be found.

"We can’t give up. We have to keep looking for her. She deserves it. She deserves a burial and justice. Somebody needs to be held accountable for it," she said.

If you can help in any way email the family at htonjala@yahoo.com.

