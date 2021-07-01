'I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's': Mark Richt tweets hopeful message despite diagnoses

article

Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt tweeted Thursday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 61-year-old Richt has been working as a studio analyst for the ACC Network since the 2019 season.

Richt spent three seasons as Miami's head coach before surprisingly retiring from his alma mater in December 2018. Before that, he had coached Georgia for 15 years.

In his tweet, Richt wrote:

"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong. I've decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime, I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!"

Richt previously suffered a heart attack in October 2019 but was back at work the same week.

This story being reported out of Atlanta

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.