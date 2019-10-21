Former Georgia coach Mark Richt recovering after suffering heart attack

article

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt is recovering after he suffered a heart attack Monday morning.

Richt, 59, announced the news of his heart attack on his Twitter and said that he was "doing fine" and planned to be back at work before the week was over.

"As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife," he said.

Richt served as the head coach of the Georgia bulldogs for 15 seasons, winning two SEC championships, six SEC Eastern Division titles, and nine bowl games. He was let go after a 9-3 season in 2015.

After coaching at the University of Georgia, Richt was hired by the University of Miami, getting the school its first ACC Coastal Title. He is currently a college football analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN.