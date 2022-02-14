'I do!': Love was in the air at the Fulton County courthouse on Valentine's Day

Several couples made a special court appearance in Fulton County courthouse Monday.

That's where they decided to tie the knot this special Valentine's Day.

No fees, no costly wedding venues. Just a judge, the rings and a few witnesses is all it took to say, "I do.

Free weddings were held at the Fulton County courthouse on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

More than 20 couples decided just to keep love simple and inexpensive on this Valentine's Day by getting married at the Fulton County courthouse for free.

"We knew from the moment...this commitment together," said Michala Corrales

Michala and Jesus were total strangers when they met last September and five months later they eagerly exchanged vows to become husband and wife.

The Atlanta couple hadn't initially planned to get married on Valentine's Day, but then they heard couples could exchange vows for free at the Fulton County Courthouse if they booked an appointment.

"We thought ‘Ah, that's silly, we’re not going to do that.’ But then, as the day got closer, we thought, why not, let’s just do it" said Michala Corrales.

Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk helped coordinate the court's third annual Valentine's Day of Love event hoping to make weddings a little easier in this COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love being able to connect families. I love being able to make… to see people make that commitment. This is the person I love, I want the world to know this is the person I love and we’re in this together. So, I love being able to give that people," said Kirk.

Twenty-three couples signed up to make this Valentine's Day an unforgettable one. For Jasmine and Terrick, COVID-19 pandemic was a big factor in their decision get married in this setting.

"We wanted to take a different route due to COVID and for like, having less people, we don’t want a whole lot of people. Something very small and intimate," said Jasmine Ransom.

Magistrate and Superior court judges presided over the weddings in private rooms masks mandatory except for that one that extra special moment.

Judge Cassandra Kirk said for anyone who wanted to get married for free Monday, but couldn't, just go to the Fulton County Courts website and sign up for one of their free wedding Thursday events.

And, for those of who are into unique wedding dates, Judge Kirk and a few other judges are doing this again on February 22, 2022, as in 2-22-22.

