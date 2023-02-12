GDOT: I-85 southbound lanes shut down following major multi-vehicle crash

article

A major multi-vehicle crash shut down southbound traffic on I-85 Sunday evening.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the accident happened on a strip of the interstate just before Senoia Road, or Exit 61. Emergency responders immediately shut down all flowing traffic and authorities say they are working to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible.

For now, drivers are being encouraged to look for alternate routes of travel to avoid "extreme delays".

The conditions of the drivers involved in the accident have not been made public.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.