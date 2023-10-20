I-75NB blocked near SR 120 in Cobb County by overturned tractor-trailer

Image 1 of 7 ▼

All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near State Route 120 in Cobb County are currently blocked by an overturned tractor-trailer. It happened between the off ramp from I-75 onto North Loop and the ramp leaving the loop back onto I-75NB.

All northbound traffic is being exited off the interstate, across North Marietta Parkway, and then back onto the entrance ramp to avoid the blocked lanes.

Marietta Police Department says it may take some time to clear the incident. Drivers should seek alternate routes.



This story is breaking. Check back for details.