Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailers shuts down I-75SB near Windy Hill

All lanes have closed on Interstate 75 southbound following a multi-vehicle crash at Windy Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed at least one tractor trailer on its side. Two other semis were nearby, and multiple passenger cars appeared to be stopped behind them.

Marietta Fire reported to the scene, "prioritizing the medical needs for all involved."

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3:30 p.m. and spotted at least nine vehicles involved, including two SUVs, three cars, two pickup trucks, and two tractor-trailers.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A crash involving a tractor trailer shuts down all lanes of traffic along I-75 SB at Windy Hill on Nov. 14, 2023. (FOX 5)

It's unclear how many people could be injured and unknown when the lanes could reopen. Marietta Fire said they're hoping to clear the scene as soon as possible.

