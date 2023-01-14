Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report

article

The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.

The first team of responders said the victim was in critical condition and rushed him to the hospital. The 31-year-old male victim died there.

Police confirm the victim was shot on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road (Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation)

Police have not revealed whether they have a known suspect, nor what events led to the incident.

