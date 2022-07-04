Man charged with DUI following rollover crash that ejected woman, GSP says

Georgia State Patrol said a man was charged with DUI after the truck he was driving rolled over on Interstate 75, ejecting a woman. Troopers found the man Monday afternoon at a Cobb County bus station.

Troopers said 36-year-old Ronnie Warren, a Decatur resident, is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. The woman who was in a passenger seat is receiving treatment for "serious injuries' at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The crash near Windy Hill Road closed all lanes on I-75 south periodically.

The investigation indicates a silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by Warren, was traveling south on I-75 when it veered off the shoulder of the road and overcorrected, causing it to overturn. Troopers said the woman was ejected sometime during the roll-over.

Warren allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

Troopers from Post 9 in Mareitta responded at around 11:43 a.m. Law enforcement found him later at a Cobb Linc station on Cumberland Boulevard.

The crash is still under investigation, Georgia State Patrol said.