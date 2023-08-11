I-285 lanes to reopen after months-long construction project

Drivers along Interstate 285 are about to get some much-needed. GDOT, this weekend, will reopen westbound lanes between Peachtree-Dunwoody and Roswell roads.

The agency shut down the lanes in both directions back in October as part of its program to rebuild aging bridges along the busy highway. That caused traffic nightmares.

Eric Crumes, who owns Johnny On the Spot Roadside Assistance Club, says traffic can get tied up in knots, creating giant headaches. "Certain areas, they’re wide open. Other areas, it’s a crawl," Crumes said. "I-285 can be a nightmare."

The agency reopened eastbound lanes last month. Spokesperson Kyle Collins says crews are wrapping up work on the bridges.

"This basically completes the major reconstruction of those three bridges, which are over [Georgia] 400, Glenridge [Drive] and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road," Collins said. "We think it’s going to make a big difference."

Sgt. Matt McGinnis, with Sandy Springs Police, says reopening those lanes will make officers’ jobs a lot easier.

"We’re real happy," McGinnis said. "The flow of traffic will be better. People can move quicker and cleaner. Hopefully, it’ll cut down on accidents there on I-285."

GDOT says crews will begin reopening those westbound lanes Saturday night at 10 p.m. and should finish around noon on Sunday.