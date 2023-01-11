Georgia Aquarium RV fire shuts down multiple I-285 eastbound lanes

article

Eastbound lanes re-opened on Interstate 285 due to a Georgia Aquarium educational RV catching fire.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed police and fire units blocking several lanes near the on-ramp to Georgia Highway 139/Riverdale Road at around 9:39 a.m. All lanes had re-opened on the interstate by around 10:50 a.m.

A Georgia Aquarium spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the educational RV was on its way to Clayton County for a school visit when it caught fire.

The driver was able to pull over and get out without injuries.

Aquarium officials say no animals were on board at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

