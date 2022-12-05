1 driver killed, 1 driver hospitalized in I-285 head-on collision

Investigators with the Dunwoody Police Department are looking into a fatal car crash that took place on I-285 eastbound at North Peachtree Road early Saturday morning.

Around 2:14 a.m. officers found the black Jeep Cherokee and red Honda minivan that collided on the roadway. Both vehicles took significant damage in the accident.

An initial investigation revealed that the driver of the jeep was traveling the wrong way down I-285 eastbound. It was a head-on collision.

The driver of the jeep is recovering from serious injuries in the hospital. The 59-year-old driver that they hit died at the scene.

The investigation continues as officers are still trying to determine what caused the jeep-driver to go the wrong way.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email Sgt. Christopher Forman at Christopher.Forman@dunwoodyga.gov.