Driver injured in wrong-way crash on I-285

Atlanta police are investigating a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 285 that left a driver in critical condition.

Investigators tell FOX 5 the driver entered the wrong way of I-285 and collided head-on with a truck.

The driver, who has not been identified, is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The truck driver involved was not injured.

Authorities are trying to figure out if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The collision blocked all northbound lanes of I-285 for about four hours early Friday morning. The lanes have since been reopened.

