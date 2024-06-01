Motorcyclist crashes on I-20 while fleeing from deputies, GSP says

article

A crash involving a man on a motorcycle caused heavy traffic on I-20 Saturday night.

The Georgia State Patrol told FOX 5 the motorcyclist was trying to outrun deputies when he crashed near the Moreland Avenue exit around 7 p.m.

Authorities said they were trying to pull the motorcyclist over for riding without a tag, but once they turned their sirens on, things went left.

He crashed into the median and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police later discovered he had multiple warrants for his arrest in Clayton County.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident.