Small plane makes emergency landing on I-185

Traffic is backed up on I-185 after a small plane reportedly made an emergency landing on the interstate Sunday afternoon.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said the pilot reported engine failure and had to make the split-second decision.

The pilot landed safely near the 36-mile marker close to Harris County, and there were no injuries reported.

While I-185 remains open for traffic, officials said to expect congestion in the area as first responders work to clear the scene.