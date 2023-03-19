Expand / Collapse search
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-185

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 

FOX 5 Atlanta


"We can confirm that a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 185 Northbound near the 36 mile marker close to Harris County after the pilot reported engine failure. The pilot landed safely and there were no injuries," the Troup County Sh (Supplied)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is backed up on I-185 after a small plane reportedly made an emergency landing on the interstate Sunday afternoon.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said the pilot reported engine failure and had to make the split-second decision.

The pilot landed safely near the 36-mile marker close to Harris County, and there were no injuries reported.

While I-185 remains open for traffic, officials said to expect congestion in the area as first responders work to clear the scene.