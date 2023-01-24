Small plane makes emergency landing along I-985 in Gwinnett County

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 985 Tuesday afternoon, the Gwinnett County Fire Department says.

Firefighters says they responded just after 4:10 p.m. to the scene just north of the Interstate 85 split.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:45 p.m. and spotted a single-engine fixed-wing plane on the ground with its nose towards the pavement.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A small plane makes an emergency landing along I-985 in Gwinnett County during rush hour traffic Tuesday January 24, 2023 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Firefighters say there were no injuries, no fire, and a HAZMAT crew was at the scene. It was not clear if there was a fuel spill.

The FAA says two people were onboard the plane at the time. Their names have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol also is on the scene assisting with traffic. All lanes were initially blocked and traffic was backed up for miles. The highway was closed for about an hour and a half when officials began to let vehicles go around using the emergency shoulder.

The plane was eventually towed from the middle of the interstate and the highway was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

A image provided by flightaware.com shows the path a plane took before making an emergency landing along I-985 in Gwinnett County on Jan. 24, 2023.

According to flightaware.com, the plane took off from the Gwinnett County airport around 3:23 p.m., flew over Lake Lanier, did several circles before heading back towards the airport. The radar lost the plane around 4:11 p.m.

It is not clear what forced the Piper PA-28-140 to make the emergency landing on the busy interstate.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.