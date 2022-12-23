Expand / Collapse search
GBI: Man murdered by burglar in Polk County home invasion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Polk County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crime scene tape article

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody facing multiple charges after a deadly home invasion in Polk County.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 30-year-old Brandon Lyle of Cedartown, Georgia is charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, and other offenses.

Investigators say the charges stem from an incident on Monday when Polk County police responded to a 911 call about a shooting on the 1000 block of Hutto Road.

At the home, officers found 29-year-old Antonio Johnson shot. Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say while at that scene, officers were called to another home on the same road to respond to a burglary in progress. There, they found Lyle inside the home armed with a gun. Officials say Lyle struggled with police and eventually was taken into custody.

During their investigation, officials discovered that Lyle was involved in both burglaries and stole a vehicle from Johnson's home.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be eventually given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.