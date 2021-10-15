Husband and wife returning from dinner struck by car, deputies say

A woman is dead and her husband hospitalized after the pair were struck by a car while returning to their hotel from dinner, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The accident happened around 7:42 p.m. Thursday on Highway 92 near Northpoint Parkway in Acworth.

According to investigators, the couple had just eaten at a restaurant and were returning to the Hampton Inn where they were staying when they were struck. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle stopped and called 911. They say the couple was not in the cross walk at the time of the collision and were in an area that was not well lit.

The woman, identified as Marie Collins, 73, of Chicago, died at the scene. Her husband, Ernest Collins, 78, of Chicago, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. The accident is still under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE