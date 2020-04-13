Hundreds of Atlanta Medical Center staffers served Easter dinner

A local business gave back to over 250 health care workers at Atlanta Medical Center, by serving Easter dinner.

Donald Williams, the owner of Suivant Consulting, learned the medical staff at the hospital will continue to work long shifts and have limited time with family in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams called Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and asked if he could provide Easter dinner for the staff members.

On Easter, a special gourmet meal from Pretti Plates catering was served to the hard-working people on the frontlines.