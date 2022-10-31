Hundreds gather to honor Chattooga teens killed in crash

Beneath the lights of Chattooga High School’s football field, the sound of fans cheering was replaced with silent cries Monday evening. A few hundred people gathered at the stadium to remember three of its student athletes who died in a fatal car crash early Sunday morning.

Tydravevius Dozier, 14, Zantivian Brown, 16, and Xavier Gray, 15, were all killed in the crash off of Georgia Highway 114 when the car they were in lost control, went airborne, and hit an embankment.

Family, friends, and members of the school community came together for a memorial at the stadium where they once played.

"This is a very tight night community," Summerville resident Peggy Decker said.

Emotions filled the stadium while local church leaders prayed for those who knew them and classmates paid tribute through song. Three tables on the football field displayed small memorials set up for each of boys.

"These families are facing an unexpected and troubling time in their lives…I wish I could take away your pain," one speaker said to the crowd.

"Heavenly Father God, we come to you wishing we had answers," another speaker said.

Speakers shared a resounding message with members of the community who came out in support of the families that the only way through the grief of this sudden loss is together as one tribe.

"What remains is family, what remains is truth, what remains is hope," a local pastor said during his remarks.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. There’s no word on funeral arrangements at this time. School officials said students will have access to counselors during school hours starting Tuesday.