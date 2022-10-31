Parents of Chattooga teen brothers killed in horrific crash: ‘Hug your kids tight’

The parents of two teen brothers killed in a horrific crash in Chattooga County are speaking out.

Tydravevius Dozier, 14, and Zantivian Brown, 16, were among four people killed when the Audi RS5 they were in veered off the road, became airborne, and hit an embankment early Sunday morning.

Chattooga High School classmate and football teammate 15-year-old Xavier Gray also died, along with 54-year-old Otis Tennard, Jr. A fifth victim is fighting for her life right now in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

"Just pray. Hug your kids tight," Dozier and Brown’s mom said. "Hug them tight."

She said they live right around the corner from the scene.

"We actually pulled up on the accident," the mom said. "They were less than a minute from home."

Chattooga High sophomore Libby Beatch knew Gray the best.

"He was just a great guy all around," Beatch said. "If you needed something he would be there for you."

Class at the high school wasn’t scheduled to be in session on Monday, but a vigil is expected to take place at 7 p.m. on the football field.

"I didn’t think it was real," said the three teens’ classmate, Kaymin Calaway "It just felt like it was I was in a fever dream. It was awful."

Gray’s sister has started an online fundraiser to support his family.

Loved ones of Dozier and Brown have launched a GoFundMe as well.

"Unexplainable. Unbelievable," said the mother of the two brothers, trying to hold back tears. "They were my babies."

The Georgia State Patrol said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.