4 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash: Georgia State Patrol

Georgia State Patrol said four people died when a car lost control and rolled off a highway in Chattooga County.

Officials said the crash involved one car and happened at around 12:36 a.m. Sunday on Ga. Highway 114.

A 2019 Audi RS5 was moving west and driving around a curve when veered off the road, onto the shoulder and into a driveway. Officials said it rolled and landed upright.

Three people, including the driver, died at the scene. A boy was pronounced dead and a woman was treated for injuries at Atrium Floyd Medical Center.

