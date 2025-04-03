Hundreds gather to honor Atlanta rapper Young Scooter after fatal police encounter

The Brief The rapper died on his 39th birthday while fleeing police, who were responding to a hoax call. Hundreds gathered Thursday evening at Bessie Branham Park for a balloon release. Family and friends mourn the loss of Kirkwood and the hip-hop industry.



Hundreds gathered in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood to honor Young Scooter, who died last week after he ran from police, who were responding to a false 911 call.

Balloons soared over Bessie Branham Park on Thursday night, where friends, family, and fans remembered the rapper.

"I love you son, and I’m going to miss you," his mother said during the event.

What we know:

Police say Kenneth Bailey, known as rapper Young Scooter, died last Friday after injuring his leg while jumping a fence to flee responding officers.

Initial rumors on social media claimed he had been involved in a shootout with police.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was a "penetrating injury of the right thigh."

One doctor FOX 5 spoke with said the injuries are consistent with a punctured femoral artery.

The caller, who police have identified as 31-year-old Demetria Spence, claimed a woman and child were being beaten at the home.

Police later concluded that the report was entirely false.

What they're saying:

People who knew and loved Young Scooter and his music were still confused about the circumstances of his death.

"I don't believe what happened. I don't believe it. It’s unbelievable," said hip-hop artist Groq.

"That was unnecessary. What went down, how it went down was wrong. And on his birthday—and on his birthday," said Lisa Buice, a longtime family friend.

"I loved him just like a child of mine. I really did," said Mary Ragsdale, a longtime family friend. "It’s really been awful. I hate to really think about it. It is what it is."

What's next:

The hip hop community in Atlanta is in mourning.

The family has not yet announced funeral plans.

"It’s a loss. A huge loss to hip-hop," added Groq. "Long live Young Scooter man. One of the greatest from Kirkwood."

A judge granted Spence a $7,500 bond.

