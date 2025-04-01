Young Scooter death: Suspected 911 caller arrested, Atlanta police say

The Brief Demetria Spence, 31, was arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm following the death of rapper Young Scooter. Young Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, died after fleeing from police responding to a violent attack report; the circumstances of his death are still under investigation. The 911 call described a chaotic scene involving gunfire, a woman being assaulted, and potential illegal activities, but the caller was not present at the scene.



A day after the 911 calls were released in the death of Young Scooter, Atlanta police say they have made an arrest.

Demetria Spence, 31, was arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

Young Scooter dead at 39

The backstory:

Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, known professionally as the rapper Young Scooter, was killed on March 28 when he reportedly ran from Atlanta police officers who were responding to a report of a violent attack on a woman.

Officers were called to the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta following a 911 call reporting gunfire and a woman being dragged into a home, police said.

When officers knocked on the door of the residence, a man opened it briefly before quickly shutting it.

Police then surrounded the home, and two people attempted to flee the scene.

One returned to the house, while the other jumped two fences before being found injured nearby.

The injured man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities confirmed he was Bailey.

The circumstances surrounding his injuries and death remain under investigation.

Young Scooter: 911 call released

What they're saying:

Recordings of the call obtained by FOX 5 described a woman bleeding, a child present, and shots fired. "He's beating her bloody. He's dragged her back in the house," the caller said.

The woman described herself as part of a neighborhood watch. She claimed the house had several armed men inside it and was involved in potential drug activity and possible sex trafficking. "There was literally a shooting… literally the neighbors next door, the house of the address that I just gave you, the 273," the caller told a 911 dispatcher. "There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There’s like seven guys that live in this house."

The woman described a chaotic and dangerous situation, alleging that the men were armed and possibly selling drugs from the home. She said a woman — described as a light-skinned female with black hair, approximately 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds — had been physically assaulted and forced back into the house. "She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside," the caller said. "She tried to get away. He dragged her back in the house… she's being held hostage."

The caller added that the victim was bleeding profusely, particularly from her head, and that a child may have been present during the incident. "She has a baby," the woman said. "This situation is really serious, and he’s punching her. If you guys don’t get here, she’s going to be really hurt."

Gunshots were reportedly heard—"three shots," according to the caller.

The woman reporting the incident was not at the scene. "They're definitely doing illegal stuff over there and it’s disturbing the area," she told 911. "You guys need to hurry and get here before she... doesn’t make it."

What happened to Young Scooter?

What we know:

Spence was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday after a four-day search.

Her arrest was announced just a few hours after the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released the preliminary cause of death for Bailey.

Rapper Young Scooter performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

What's next for Demetria Spence?

What we don't know:

Police have not given a reason why she called 911.

It was not immediately clear if she had retained legal representation or when her next court appearance would be.

