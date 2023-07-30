Hundreds attend Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in metro Atlanta

Hundreds of people attended the 10th annual Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in metro Atlanta on Saturday.

This year's event was held inside the Renaissance Waverly Hotel and Convention Center.

The gaming expo showcased more than 300 arcade games, pinball machines, and console gaming systems.

Those who attended all had access to hundreds of table-top and compute games and they heard directly from a number of guest speakers from the gaming industry.

The gaming expo continues on Sunday. Click here for information.