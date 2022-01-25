Hundreds arrested, cited in weekend law enforcement operation across Atlanta

article

Georgia law enforcement arrested or cited hundreds of drivers and passengers in a three-day crime suppression detail across Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says it and other agencies including the Georgia State Patrol began the detail targeting crime and illegal street racing between Friday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 23.

In total, authorities stopped 571 vehicles which resulted in 363 arrests and citations and nearly 500 warnings.

As part of the detail, 18 people were charged with driving under the influence, 11 were charged with reckless driving, and three were charged with drug-related crimes.

Officials say they also found 11 wanted persons, two stolen weapons, and three stolen vehicles.

This is the 37th weekend wave of the DPS's crime suppression and street racing enforcement detail since April 2021. In total, authorities have made over 12,700 arrests or citations since the effort began.

