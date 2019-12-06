HPD: Baby girl found safe after truck stolen with her inside

Houston police say a 10-month-old girl has been found safe after a pickup truck was stolen while she was inside.

According to the Houston Police Department, the truck was stolen from a gas station near Homestead and Bennington in northeast Houston around 9:35 a.m. Friday.

Video from the gas station shows a woman walk away from the truck at a gas pump and into the store. A man is then seen getting out of an SUV and getting into the truck. The woman runs out of the store and chases after the truck.

The truck was left near Elbert and Finch, and the baby was found safe inside.

Police continue to search for the suspect. He is described as a skinny Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a blue hoodie and dark blue pants.

Police are also looking for a second suspect that is described as a 5'11", 220-pound black male driving a dark Toyota RAV4.

