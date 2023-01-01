How, where to dispose of your Christmas tree in metro Atlanta

If you spent time putting up decorations this holiday season, about now you may be thinking about taking them down.

Natural Christmas trees can be fun to shop for and decorate, but they can be cumbersome to dispose of.

There are ways you can recycle trees for different purposes, but here are some options to drop off your tree or have it hauled away in the Atlanta area.

Bring one for the Chipper

Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation's annual event has turned millions of trees into mulch over the course of 30 years.

Go to the organization's website to find about 181 statewide locations for people to bring their unwanted trees.

The Home Depot

Stores in some locations also tree collection events.

Call your local Home Depot store to find out if there's a tree recycling event coming up.

Disposal service or public works drop off

City of Atlanta Public Works says residents may drop off Christmas trees without flocking, decorations, tinsel or plastic wrap during recycling events.

Multiple Atlanta-area Home Depot locations are holding tree events on Jan. 7.

Contact your local city our county public works office to find out if there's a way to drop of a tree near you.

Big John's Christmas Trees

The longtime Buckhead-area tree lot offers home removal.

Big John's Christmas Trees will remove trees 10 feet and below at your home for $75 and will pick up trees curbside for $50.



All trees over 10 feet will be individually priced trees outside I-285 subject to fuel charge.



The company says you can text 404-333-2834 or call or text 404-631-7383 for removal appointments through Jan. 10



Big John's only accepts cash, Venmo, or CashApp.