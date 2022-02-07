How to register for Zoo Atlanta's virtual job fair

article

It might be the season of love and Zoo Atlanta wants to find the right match. The zoo is holding a virtual job fair the day after Valentine’s Day.

Zoo Atlanta is looking to fill seasonal positions for guest service agents; rides attendants; member services associates; security operators; and call center associates. The zoo is looking for "dependable, enthusiastic, and outgoing job seekers."

Zoom interviews will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for those who have preregistered.

To learn more or to apply, visit zooatlanta.org/careers.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____