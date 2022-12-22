How to keep pets safe during dangerously cold weather

article

Your pets may love playing outside, but it may not be safe for them to be outdoors for prolonged periods this weekend.

Temperatures across the U.S. are dipping below freezing as a blast of Arctic air rushes in and lingers for several days.

On top of that, wind chills could make the air in some places feel like sub-zero temperatures.

Best Friends Animal Society shared ways to keep pets safe when winter weather arrives.

Keep pets inside

It's best to keep your pets in a heated space, especially at night.

Even cats and dogs with thick coats are at risk for frostbite. Paws ears and tails are some sensitive tissues that are the most common areas affected by frostbite.

Keep walks short

If your pets need to spend time outside, try not to leave them out for a long time.

If a dog is lifting its paws, stopping or whining during walks, its feet may be hurting.

Chemicals and solutions in streets can be dangerous if your pet ingests them, so make sure to clean their feet before they link them.

Protect pets with clothing

If you have a dog with short fur, it may feel more comfortable in a sweater or some kind of clothing.

Boots can protect paws from ice or potentially toxic solutions in the streets to prevent freezing.

Keep water fresh

If you have outdoor water containers, use plastic bowls instead of metal to prevent your pet's tongue from sticking.

Refill water often and dump out any ice in the bowls.

Be careful with senior pets

Pets with arthritis could quickly become stiff or tender.

Keep them close to your side to prevent them from slipping on ice.

Don't let your pets off-leash

Snow or ice on the ground could cause dogs to lose their scent and get lost.

Your dog should wear tags and be microchipped before you let them out.

Use a secure harness.

Look out for stray cats

Before you drive your car, tap the hood and honk your horn to alert strays that might be hiding underneath.

If you have a garage, consider keeping it cracked to provide shelter for strays.