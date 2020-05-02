How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in quarantine

Seeing as how most people are spending their time social distancing this Cinco de Mayo, here are some things you can do to celebrate the holiday from the comforts of your home.

Zoom with festive backgrounds

If you haven’t heard of Zoom by now: where have you been? Regardless of whether or not you have heard of it, Cinco de Mayo is the perfect time to download the video conferencing program to connect with friends and family for the upcoming festivities. To make things more lively, you can put a Cinco de Mayo themed background while you celerate from a distance.

Attend a virtual margarita class

If you aren’t a professional mixologist, there’s more than a few ways to learn how to make a stellar margarita during a pandemic. If you want to shake things up a bit, maybe attend a virtual margarita-making class. The event, which is hosted by Sassy Shots, is available on Eventbrite for $15 a ticket. The class is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will have a happy hour to celebrate the occasion. There are also free classes available.

Alcohol to-go

Several states are now allowing drive-thru and delivery alcohol services if you don’t fancy making your own cocktails this holiday.

Order delivery for a cause

Mario Lopez is teaming up with UberEats and Chipotle this Cinco de Mayo with a mix-along. According to Lopez’s Twitter, he, along with other guests, will share some of their favorite Cinco de Mayo recipes with those who sign up for a free month of Eats Pass by May 3. UberEats will donate one dollar for each subscriber to the Restaurant Employe Relief Fund.

Whether you decide to celebrate this day by ordering from one of your favorite local restaurants to support small businesses, or decide to create your own menu and drinks at home, there are always methods to have a great party even while quarantining.