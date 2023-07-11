How the 'unbanked' can protect themselves

According to the FDIC, around 6 million Americans are "unbanked." This means to have no checking or savings accounts.

FOX 5’s Dana Fowle discusses the risks involved with this financial state as being more costly and unsafe.

Many "unbanked" households rely on substitute sources such as Venmo, CashApp, and pre-paid cards. While these methods are convenient to use at certain times, they do not provide enough financial protection to store all of their money on them.

If fraud were to occur on these services, there is nothing effective a user could do to track their losses and recover the money. Plus, to be "unbanked" does not allow one to establish and keep up their credit in our modern world.

However, Fowle does offer a solution to those who prefer to remain "unbanked." She recommends utilizing the money orders and purchase receipts at a U.S. Post Office. That way, customers may finally track their money and have valid options in case it is lost or stolen.