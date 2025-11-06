How to help SNAP recipients in North Georgia

With SNAP benefits stalled by the ongoing government shutdown, local food banks are under growing pressure to meet rising demand. Community groups across North Georgia are asking for donations and volunteers to help families who may go weeks without assistance.

What you can do:

Here is a list of organizations, region by region, in North Georgia which could use your help:

Metro Atlanta (Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton)

Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) — feeds families across 29 counties

Needs: peanut butter, canned chicken/tuna, soups, rice, cereal, plus cash (most efficient — $1 = up to 3 meals)

Donate: https://www.acfb.org/donate

Hosea Helps (Atlanta & Southside) — crisis food, housing, seniors, emergency meals

Needs: fresh/frozen food, hygiene, baby supplies, volunteers for emergency surge

Donate: https://4hosea.org

HOPE Atlanta — homelessness prevention & hunger relief (formerly Action Ministries)

Needs: funds to keep meal and housing programs from being disrupted

Donate: https://hopeatlanta.org

Salvation Army Metro Atlanta — food pantries + shelter + bill assistance

Needs: nonexpired shelf-stable food, hygiene products, winter readiness

Donate: https://salvationarmyatlanta.org

North Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall and Cherokee counties

North Fulton Community Charities (Roswell/Alpharetta)

Needs: diapers, canned proteins, cereal, hygiene items

Donate: https://nfcchelp.org

The Place of Forsyth County — food + rent + senior services

Needs: kid-friendly foods, rice, pasta, toiletries, funds

Donate: https://www.theplaceofforsyth.org

Meals by Grace (Forsyth & Dawson) — free grocery delivery to families with no transport

Needs: pantry items + Amazon wishlist + delivery volunteers

Donate: https://mealsbygrace.org

Georgia Mountain Food Bank (Hall / North Georgia)

Needs: canned meats, vegetables, rice, shelf-stable basics

Donate: https://www.gamountainfoodbank.org

Henry, Fayette, Coweta, S. Fulton, Rockdale, and Douglas counties

Real Life Center (Peachtree City / Fayette) — food + stability programs

Needs: full family staples, baby supplies, hygiene kits

Donate: https://reallifecenter.org

Helping In His Name Ministries (Henry County) — primary food shelf for Henry

Needs: canned meat, cereal, shelf-stable milk, hygiene

Donate: https://www.hihn.org

One Roof Outreach (Coweta) — food pantry + housing help + thrift supports operations

Needs: food, new socks/underwear, seasonal supplies

Donate: https://oneroofoutreach.org

Rockdale Emergency Relief (Conyers / Rockdale County)

Needs: rice, pasta, canned protein, toiletries

Donate: https://rockdaleemergencyrelief.org

Clarke, Oconee, Barrow, Madison & nearby counties

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia (Athens + Clayton branches)

Needs: canned fruits/veggies, hearty soups, proteins

Cash impact: $2 = 5 meals distributed

Donate: https://foodbanknega.org

Columbus and West Georgia

Feeding The Valley Food Bank (Columbus region — serves parts of West Georgia)

Needs: canned protein, kid snacks, grains, hygiene

Donate: https://www.feedingthevalley.org

What is the fastest way to help now?

Cash donations go the farthest: food banks buy exactly what’s missing in bulk, fast.

Protein is gold: peanut butter, canned chicken, tuna, chili, hearty soups

Diapers & hygiene items are huge gaps: SNAP does not cover those at all.

Volunteer sorting/distribution: also needed within 48 hours of shutdown trigger