How to help SNAP recipients in North Georgia
ATLANTA - With SNAP benefits stalled by the ongoing government shutdown, local food banks are under growing pressure to meet rising demand. Community groups across North Georgia are asking for donations and volunteers to help families who may go weeks without assistance.
SEE ALSO:
- SNAP recipients in Georgia fear losing benefits as shutdown drags on
- Amid SNAP benefits uncertainty, Mableton business owner hosts dinner for hundreds
- ‘Fund Food Stamps Now’: Party for Socialism and Liberation rally at Georgia Capitol
- Georgia SNAP payments to halt; Democrats urge Kemp to use budget surplus
- Where to get help to stay warm, how to give
What you can do:
Here is a list of organizations, region by region, in North Georgia which could use your help:
Metro Atlanta (Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton)
Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) — feeds families across 29 counties
Needs: peanut butter, canned chicken/tuna, soups, rice, cereal, plus cash (most efficient — $1 = up to 3 meals)
Donate: https://www.acfb.org/donate
Hosea Helps (Atlanta & Southside) — crisis food, housing, seniors, emergency meals
Needs: fresh/frozen food, hygiene, baby supplies, volunteers for emergency surge
Donate: https://4hosea.org
HOPE Atlanta — homelessness prevention & hunger relief (formerly Action Ministries)
Needs: funds to keep meal and housing programs from being disrupted
Donate: https://hopeatlanta.org
Salvation Army Metro Atlanta — food pantries + shelter + bill assistance
Needs: nonexpired shelf-stable food, hygiene products, winter readiness
Donate: https://salvationarmyatlanta.org
North Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall and Cherokee counties
North Fulton Community Charities (Roswell/Alpharetta)
Needs: diapers, canned proteins, cereal, hygiene items
Donate: https://nfcchelp.org
The Place of Forsyth County — food + rent + senior services
Needs: kid-friendly foods, rice, pasta, toiletries, funds
Donate: https://www.theplaceofforsyth.org
Meals by Grace (Forsyth & Dawson) — free grocery delivery to families with no transport
Needs: pantry items + Amazon wishlist + delivery volunteers
Donate: https://mealsbygrace.org
Georgia Mountain Food Bank (Hall / North Georgia)
Needs: canned meats, vegetables, rice, shelf-stable basics
Donate: https://www.gamountainfoodbank.org
Henry, Fayette, Coweta, S. Fulton, Rockdale, and Douglas counties
Real Life Center (Peachtree City / Fayette) — food + stability programs
Needs: full family staples, baby supplies, hygiene kits
Donate: https://reallifecenter.org
Helping In His Name Ministries (Henry County) — primary food shelf for Henry
Needs: canned meat, cereal, shelf-stable milk, hygiene
Donate: https://www.hihn.org
One Roof Outreach (Coweta) — food pantry + housing help + thrift supports operations
Needs: food, new socks/underwear, seasonal supplies
Donate: https://oneroofoutreach.org
Rockdale Emergency Relief (Conyers / Rockdale County)
Needs: rice, pasta, canned protein, toiletries
Donate: https://rockdaleemergencyrelief.org
Clarke, Oconee, Barrow, Madison & nearby counties
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia (Athens + Clayton branches)
Needs: canned fruits/veggies, hearty soups, proteins
Cash impact: $2 = 5 meals distributed
Donate: https://foodbanknega.org
Columbus and West Georgia
Feeding The Valley Food Bank (Columbus region — serves parts of West Georgia)
Needs: canned protein, kid snacks, grains, hygiene
Donate: https://www.feedingthevalley.org
What is the fastest way to help now?
- Cash donations go the farthest: food banks buy exactly what’s missing in bulk, fast.
- Protein is gold: peanut butter, canned chicken, tuna, chili, hearty soups
- Diapers & hygiene items are huge gaps: SNAP does not cover those at all.
- Volunteer sorting/distribution: also needed within 48 hours of shutdown trigger
The Source: The details in this article come from the individual organizations listed above. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.