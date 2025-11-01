'Fund Food Stamps Now': Party for Socialism and Liberation rally at Georgia Capitol

The Brief Demonstrators organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation are rallying outside the Georgia State Capitol, urging Gov. Brian Kemp to use state funds to assist SNAP beneficiaries affected by the federal shutdown. SNAP benefits for approximately 1.5 million Georgians, including 640,000 children, were paused on Nov. 1 due to the federal funding lapse. Despite Georgia's $14.6 billion surplus, Gov. Kemp has declined to use state funds for SNAP, citing federal responsibility.



There was a rally scheduled outside the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday. Demonstrators demanded that Gov. Brian Kemp release state funds to assist SNAP beneficiaries amid the shutdown.

SNAP rally at Georgia State Capitol

What we know:

The rally began at noon. It was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. They gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol to urge lawmakers on both sides to take a nonpartisan stand and "fund food stamps now."

"Republicans could end the shutdown today by dropping their attacks on Medicaid and ACA funding," the spokesperson for the Party for Socialism and Liberation said. "Democrats, meanwhile, offer only empty election promises, falsely shifting attention to 2026 midterms as the only path to defeat Trump. The only force that can defeat this billionaire agenda is an organized working-class movement — uniting to fight back."

What happened to SNAP?

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was put on pause due to a lapse in federal funding. The roughly 1.5 million Georgians who use SNAP began the month without their November benefits. That includes about 640,000 children who rely on food assistance. Many of the recipients are also disabled adults or senior citizens. About 1 in every 7 people who live in Georgia rely on SNAP.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation blames President Donald Trump, Gov. Kemp, and both Republicans and Democrats for not setting aside political differences to prevent millions of Americans from going hungry during the government shutdown.

What is Georgia doing about SNAP?

Local perspective:

This year, Georgia reported a $14.6 billion surplus. That includes $9 billion in undesignated funds and $5.6 billion in the rainy day account. According to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, that's all money that could be used to temporarily fund SNAP.

But in a statement released by his office, Gov. Brian Kemp has indicated he does not plan to use state funds. He said it was up to the federal government to end the shutdown:

"As a consequence of their inaction, and according to the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department is unable to issue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November. The SNAP program is federally funded and requires budgetary action from the U.S. Congress to load money onto beneficiary cards. There is no mechanism by which the state can replace benefits on customer cards. Additionally, the Office of Management and Budget has informed all states across the country that it cannot reimburse any state funds expended on federal programs. The one and only viable and long-term solution to funding SNAP and any other federal program is for Democrat senators to do their jobs and vote to reopen the federal government.

"Their repeated failure to reopen the federal government will be felt at kitchen tables all around the state, right as we approach the holidays. While they waste time playing the blame game, my office is in contact with food banks, nonprofit organizations, and community partners across the state to hear feedback on how the shutdown is affecting them and to assess current demand. But the only way to quickly and effectively resolve this issue is for Democrats to vote to reopen the federal government immediately."

The other side:

A spokesperson for Kemp said the administration has been advised by the federal government that no mechanism currently exists for a state to load funds onto EBT cards.

"This misleading claim omits the governor’s powers under the Georgia Emergency Powers Act," a spokesperson for the Party for Socialism and Liberation said. "This law not only authorizes the Governor to transfer money from ‘any available fund in the state treasury’ to meet an emergency, but also to ‘utilize all available resources of the state government,’ and provide ‘welfare benefits... to meet disaster related necessary expenses or serious needs.' (GA Code § 38-3-51)"



"What is a bigger emergency than letting over 1 million people go hungry?" the spokesperson continued. "He has the power, has used it before, and is choosing not to use it now."

Get more details on the SNAP suspension:

Dig deeper:

Gov. Kemp's office has stepped in before to distribute emergency aid, but past assistance was funded with federal dollars rather than the state’s own surplus.

During the pandemic, Georgia used money from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide $350 one-time cash payments to Medicaid, SNAP and TANF recipients, and earlier deployed federal TANF Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds for short-term relief.

In both cases, the state administered the aid, but the money originated from federal programs.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a citywide pause on residential evictions and water shutoffs through Jan. 31, 2026.

"No resident should go hungry or wonder how they will put food on the table because of a government shutdown or a failure to agree on policy decisions," Dickens said. "We care and are standing in gap, not as a substitute for federal benefits, but as a bridge to ensure our residents’ basic needs are met."

The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) also pledged $5 million out of reserves to purchase 6 million pounds of emergency food to keep Georgians in need fed.

Kyle Waide, the president and CEO for the ACFB, said he wasn't sure how long this would be sustainable due to increased demand.

Big picture view:

This all comes as two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must continue replenishing SNAP food aid benefits during the government shutdown.

The judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island gave the administration leeway on whether to fund the program partially or in full for November. That also brings uncertainty about how things will unfold and will delay payments for many beneficiaries whose cards would normally be recharged early in the month.

Can I use WIC?

What's next:

WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, could also potentially run out by mid-November, if the shutdown were to continue.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a statement Friday saying that WIC is still operating at normal levels for now, but that's subject to change.

"At this time, DPH is projecting that Georgia WIC will have sufficient funding to continue program operations through approximately mid-November. However, a break in WIC benefits could occur due to an extended federal government shutdown. DPH continues to evaluate options to extend WIC benefits as long as possible. WIC participants should continue to attend appointments and use the eWIC card at authorized Georgia WIC vendors until otherwise directed."

DPH said it will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.