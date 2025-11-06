Food banks in metro Atlanta helping families during SNAP benefit shutdown
ATLANTA - With SNAP benefits caught in a shutdown-driven financing fight and food prices rising, Georgia families are scrambling for support. State and community food banks are stepping in just as November payments remain delayed.
What you can do:
Metro Atlanta (Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton)
Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) — serves families in 29 counties
• Helps with: emergency food pantries, mobile markets, partner churches and community drop-off sites
• How to find food right now: https://www.acfb.org
• SNAP help is also available — they have staff who help with re-enrollment if benefits stop.
Hosea Helps (Atlanta & Southside) — emergency food, hot meals, seniors, crisis support
• Helps with: prepared meals, food boxes, seniors, single parents, urgent survival needs
• Contact / get help: https://4hosea.org
HOPE Atlanta — crisis housing + hunger relief, formerly Action Ministries
• Helps with: food, meal assistance, hotel/shelter placement, family stability services
• Get help here: https://hopeatlanta.org/
Salvation Army Metro Atlanta
• Helps with: food pantries, emergency assistance, utility aid, temporary shelter
• Find your local service center: https://salvationarmyatlanta.org
North Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, and Cherokee counties
North Fulton Community Charities (Roswell / Alpharetta)
• Helps with: food pantry, diapers, rent/utility support for North Fulton residents
• Request assistance: https://nfcchelp.org
The Place of Forsyth
• Helps with: food market, rent help, senior services, crisis support
• Assistance info: https://www.theplaceofforsyth.org
Meals by Grace (Forsyth & Dawson)
• Helps with: FREE grocery delivery for families without transportation
• Sign up or request food: https://mealsbygrace.org/need-help
Georgia Mountain Food Bank (Hall + North Georgia counties)
• Helps with: partner food pantries and drive-through distributions
• Find help near you: https://www.gamountainfoodbank.org
Henry, Fayette, Coweta, Rockdale, and Douglas counties
Real Life Center (Peachtree City / Fayette County)
• Helps with: weekly food market, hygiene supplies, long-term stabilization programs
• Help details: https://reallifecenter.org
Helping In His Name Ministries (Henry County)
• Helps with: groceries for Henry County residents, no income required — must show ID
• Assistance info: https://www.hihn.org
One Roof Ecumenical Alliance Outreach (Coweta County)
• Helps with: groceries, emergency housing referrals, clothing
• Start here: https://oneroofoutreach.org
Rockdale Emergency Relief (Conyers / Rockdale County)
• Helps with: food, hygiene, and emergency utility assistance
• Get help: https://rockdaleemergencyrelief.org
Athens and surrounding areas
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia (Athens & Clayton)
• Helps with: local food pantries, mobile food drop-offs, SNAP assistance
• Find help: https://foodbanknega.org
Columbus and West Georgia
Feeding The Valley Food Bank (Columbus + rural West Georgia counties)
• Helps with: partner churches & food pantries that serve families directly
• Find food now: https://www.feedingthevalley.org
Other resources
United Way 211 — call 2-1-1 or visit https://www.211.org
• Live operators will connect you to your nearest open pantry or emergency assistance program
Women, Infants & Children (WIC) — for pregnant women, babies, and children up to age 5
• Eligibility + apply: https://dph.georgia.gov/WIC
The Source: The details in this article come from the individual organizations listed above. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.