SNAP recipients in Georgia fear losing benefits as shutdown drags on

The Brief Confusion over funding for SNAP benefits is causing many recipients to worry whether they’ll be able to put food on the table. More than 1 million Georgians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. President Donald Trump has said he doesn’t want to fund the food aid program until the government shutdown is over. This is even after federal courts ruled the Trump administration must at least pay partial benefits.



The government shutdown has now become the longest in U.S. history, with no deal in sight. President Donald Trump criticized Senate Republicans, urging them to eliminate the filibuster so they could reopen the government with a simple majority and advance his agenda.

SNAP funding latest

What we know:

The shutdown paused SNAP benefits for more than 40 million Americans, leaving a gap in food assistance. Nearly 1.4 million Georgians depend on SNAP. Last week, federal courts ruled the Trump administration must pay benefits. But on Tuesday, the president said on social media that his administration will only pay benefits when Democrats "open up government."

Meanwhile, confusion over SNAP funding has many recipients worried about how they’ll afford food. Trump has said he doesn’t want to fund the food aid program until the shutdown ends, even after federal courts ruled his administration must continue paying at least partial benefits. The White House later appeared to walk back the president’s post. The press secretary said the administration continues to pay out SNAP benefits from contingency funds.

SNAP recipients fear cutoff

What they're saying:

Hafeezah Abdul-Wali, a SNAP recipient, says she does not know what to think. "It’s very confusing," Abdul-Wali said. "I don’t understand what it’s based on. What are you trying to do?"

Abdul-Wali is a retiree. "I survive off Social Security. That’s it," she said.

Benefits from SNAP are a vital lifeline when it comes to putting food on her table. "If they cut it out, I’m like, what am I going to do for food?" Abdul-Wali asked.

"Oh my gosh! How are we supposed to eat? How are we supposed to survive?" Abdul-Wali asked.

"It was a relief to hear that there was a potential for SNAP to be funded through the emergency funds," said Saudia Muwwakkil, an advisory board member with the Enough to Share Food Pantry at Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam.

Muwwakkil said more people are asking for help, many worried about whether they will get their benefits so they can eat.

"They’re just confused and don’t really know what the next day will bring," Muwwakkil said. "It’s really devastating to know that you have so many people who are being potentially impacted by a lack of benefits."

The uncertainty and increased demand are also straining the resources of pantries like Enough to Share. The group found itself struggling last week to keep up. "One of our regular providers let us know they didn’t have enough food to accommodate what they would normally provide to the food pantry. We had to scramble," Muwwakkil said.

Feeding Georgia's families

What you can do:

Even so, she insists the pantry will continue working to ensure no one leaves without food. Those wishing to help can visit Enough to Share’s website.