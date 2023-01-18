How Georgians impacted by recent tornadoes can apply for FEMA aid

Nearly a week after a deadly tornado outbreak swept through the south, the clean-up and recovery effort continues in Georgia.

Federal money is beginning to arrive and those in some of the hardest-hit counties can now start applying for help.

President Joe Biden’s disaster declaration includes residents in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties.

"We are working hand in hand to ensure that everyone that's impacted by this disaster can access the resources they need to turn the page from the disaster to restoring some sense of normalcy," said Erik Hooks, FEMA Deputy Administrator.

The FEMA assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover property losses that were uninsured and other programs.

FEMA says before you apply for help, you need to first take pictures of your damaged home and belongings then make a list of what you lost. FEMA says if you have insurance you need to file a claim with the company first.

Once all that is done, you can apply by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or contacting the FEMA helpline.

"I want to encourage anyone who has been impacted by this storm, particularly if you're uninsured, but oftentimes people are under-insured and so if you're not sure and you've been impacted by this storm, we want you to register with FEMA as soon as possible," Hooks said.

FEMA says your household income does not affect your eligibility for assistance, but officials say FEMA will only help with what insurance does not.

FEMA says the best thing to do is apply online but will open an in-person center soon.