'How could you be so cold like that?'15-year-old shot and killed in SW Atlanta

A mother is grieving the death of her teenage son, who was shot and killed on Saturday in Southwest Atlanta.

Belinda Oliver said she dropped off her 15-year-old son, Kelvice Roberson, to hang out with a friend Saturday afternoon before she went to work.

"I said, 'I'll see you later, Kelvice.' He said, 'I'll see you later momma,'" Oliver recalled.

This was the last time Oliver spoke to her son.

"Before I even get to clock in, they called me and told me my son had been shot," Oliver said.

When Oliver got to Grady Memorial Hospital, she learned her son was dead.

According to Atlanta police, another man was shot, but survived.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Windsor street in Southwest Atlanta.

They said it likely happened during the sale of a gun between people who knew each other.

Police have not announced any arrests.

"How could you be so cold like that? That's a 15-year-old. That's a child. What did he do to you all that made you want to shoot him in the back of the head?" Oliver said.

Oliver said her son was a 9th grader at South Atlanta High School. He was artistic and loved to draw and rap.

"Anything you need, he'll try to be there for you," she said.

Unfortunately, Oliver has endured the pain of losing a child once before.

Her oldest son was shot and killed in 2017. He was just 18 at the time.

She said she never thought she'd lose another child to violence.

"To me, it just seems like people just have the devil in them. They're just like, let's just go kill," Oliver said.

Oliver said she's not emotionally or financially ready to bury another teenage son.

You can help her out by donating to her GoFundMe.

