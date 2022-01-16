Teen shot dead, adult wounded in gun deal gone wrong, APD says

Atlanta police said a teen was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened sometime before officers arrived at 3:38 p.m. at 477 Windsor Street.

Police found a 15-year-old boy with an apparently fatal gunshot wound. The teenager was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said another man at the scene with a gunshot wound was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a gun transaction gone wrong.

Detectives are investigating.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE