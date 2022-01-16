Expand / Collapse search
Teen shot dead, adult wounded in gun deal gone wrong, APD says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a teen was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta

The shooting happened sometime before officers arrived at 3:38 p.m. at 477 Windsor Street. 

Police found a 15-year-old boy with an apparently fatal gunshot wound. The teenager was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital. 

Police said another man at the scene with a gunshot wound was hospitalized and is expected to survive. 

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a gun transaction gone wrong. 

Detectives are investigating.

