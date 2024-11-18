96-year-old man missing from Houston County, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help locating a 96-year-old man who went missing in Houston County Monday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Carlton Clyde Cook suffers from short-term memory loss. He was last seen leaving a home on Oak Ridge Drive in Byron at around 1:30 p.m. He was driving a White Buick LeSabre with the Georgia license plate #ASA8991. He left without his cell phone.

If you have seen Cook or have any idea of where he could be, call 911 immediately or the investigator on the case at 478-955-1682.