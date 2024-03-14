House Judiciary Committee threatens DA Fani Willis with contempt

article

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary is placing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on notice that her cooperation is expected in their investigation into allegations of misusing federal funds during the Georgia election interference case investigation.

A subpoena sent to Willis, dated Feb. 2 and issued by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), claimed that Willis had "failed to comply voluntarily" with the committee's requests for documents related to her office's receipt and use of U.S. Department of Justice grants.

Furthermore, Jordan accused Willis of terminating an employee who attempted to halt the Fulton County District Attorney's Office from using a federal grant for purposes such as travel, computers, and "swag" related to the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention.

In response to Jordan's claims, a spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney told FOX 5 that the allegations were false and stated that the terminated employee was from the previous administration and was dismissed for cause, dismissing any potential lawsuits over the termination as "baseless litigation."

Willis given a deadline

In the new letter to Willis, the committee acknowledges receipt of a "narrow set of documents" in response to the Feb. 2 subpoena but deemed the compliance to date as "deficient."

The committee is demanding that Willis and her office provide all documents and communications related to the allegations of federal fund misuse, communications with the Justice Department, communications with Fulton County District Attorney's Office employees regarding federal grants, grant applications and agreements, as well as grant performance measurement and progress reporting documents.

Additionally, the letter emphasized that while Willis had requested the committee to "engage" with the Justice Department for the requested documents, her request did not absolve her of the legal obligation to comply with the committee's subpoena.

The committee also rejected Willis' claim that the subpoena was "overbroad and unduly burdensome."

Willis was given a deadline of noon on March 28 to comply with the demands. Failure to do so, the committee warned, could result in further actions, including the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings.

FOX 5 is reaching out to Willis' office for a comment on the new letter.

Investigation into Nathan Wade

The House Judiciary Committee also announced an investigation into Wade on Jan. 12. In a letter sent to Wade, the committee expressed its belief that Wade may "possess documents and information about the coordination of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) with other politically motivated investigations and prosecutions, as well as the potential misuse of federal funds."

Wade was also accused in the letter of receiving a substantial amount of money from Fulton County, which he reportedly spent "extravagantly on lavish vacations" with his superior, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

What does the U.S. House Judiciary Committee do

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, also known as the House Judiciary Committee, is a standing committee of the House of Representatives. It has jurisdiction over a wide range of issues related to the administration of justice, including federal courts and judicial procedures, civil rights and civil liberties, constitutional amendments, antitrust issues, crime control and drug policies.

Decision looming on disqualification motion

Willis is also waiting for Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee's decision on the efforts to have her and her office disqualified from prosecuting the former president and his co-defendants.

The original motion, filed by Michael Roman and his attorney Ashleigh Merchant, accused Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade of having an "improper" relationship that financially benefited Willis.

The allegations led to a hearing during which both Willis and Wade denied they had done anything wrong.

McAfee is expected to deliver his decision by the end of the week.