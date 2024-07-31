Police investigating overnight house fire in South Fulton

article

Crews spent hours overnight battling a house fire in South Fulton.

The fire broke out at a home along Connell Road not far from Flat Shoals Road.

FOX 5 cameras saw that the flames appeared to be out, but several police and fire crews remained on the scene.

Officers have blocked part of the road while crews continue to work at the home.

Investigators have not shared any details about the cause of the fire or if anyone was inside the home at the time the blaze started.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department.