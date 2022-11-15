Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire Department) From: Supplied

A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn.

Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and minimize the amount of damage done.

No one was reported injured, but the American Red Cross is expected to provide assistance to the owner.