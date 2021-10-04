House committee to discuss cityhood creation amid Buckhead city proposal

A Georgia House committee is scheduled to take a closer look at the cityhood creation process.

This comes as leaders in Buckhead make a push for the area to become its own city.

It's a divisive topic that's had people talking for months. Those in support say making Buckhead its own city could help with the rise in crime. Those against say splitting off could be financially devastating to Atlanta.

Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Brandon Beach would allow Buckhead residents to vote on whether to split from Atlanta.

"So that when we come in January we can hit the ground running and get this out of committee, get it to the rules committee, and get it to the floor of the Senate," Beach said.

"Buckhead wants this. Seventy percent of our voters are for this." Bill White, Chair and CEO of the Buckhead City Committee, said. "I believe two sister cities will make both prosperous and safe once more together."

The Buckhead City Committee is leading the charge for the possible separation.

Panelists on FOX's The Georgia Gang also discussed the issue on Sunday.

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson said Buckhead splitting from Atlanta could have more negative effects than positive ones.

"Ultimately this is just the formality by Republican members of the Legislature," Johnson said. "Ultimately I believe what you're going to see between now and the end of the year, you're going to see the people who learn more and more how destructive and astronomical it would be for the city."

If the bill were to move forward, Buckhead residents could get to vote on the split in November of 2022.

