Hospitalized Georgia teen surprised by staff with special graduation ceremony

Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital staff and the Troup County School System teamed up to host a surprise graduation for an injured student.

Callaway High School senior Anja McCord was recently admitted to hospital after she was hit by a car.

Because of her injuries, the 17-year-old wasn't able to walk across the stage for her high school graduation.

Not wanting her to miss this major milestone, the hospital staff came together to make something special.

The day after graduation, McCord thought she was going to the hospital Conference Center for a Zoom call to discuss her graduation. Instead, she discovered a roof filled with her family, friends, and school and hospital staff to give McCord her big moment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Piedmont Columbus Regional)

The teen was overwhelmed with emotion as she was wheeled into the room while "Pomp and Circumstance" played. It was there that she received her diploma and honor cords.

There were even multiple commencement speeches and a reception afterward.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Anja!