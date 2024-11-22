Hosea Helps seeking donations to help others during holidays

Hosea Helps, a long-standing charitable organization, is calling on the community for support this holiday season. The organization is gearing up for its Thanksgiving giveaway tomorrow and on Thanksgiving Day, where they expect to serve more than 2,000 people in need.

There is an urgent need for donations, including:

Turkeys

Canned goods

Boxed stuffing

Potatoes

Bottled water

Desserts

Financial contributions are also welcome to help meet the growing demand.

If you’d like to contribute, donations can be dropped off at 2545 Forest Hills Road in southwest Atlanta. For those who prefer to donate online, visit 4hosea.org.

Hosea Helps thanks the community in advance for its generosity in making the holiday season brighter for thousands of local families.